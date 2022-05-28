Paige VanZant To Make AEW Pro Wrestling Debut Sunday Night

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant will make her professional wrestling debut this weekend at All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing on May 29.

The promotion announced VanZant’s debut on Friday.

VanZant will compete in a mixed tag match with both male and female competitors. When a female ‘tags’ into the ring, the opposing female must tag in as well.

VanZant will be partnered with Scorpio Sky, the AEW TNT champion, and Ethan Page. They will compete against a team featuring Tay Conti, who VanZant has feuded with recently.

Conti will be paired up with Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian.

VanZant has been preparing to make her AEW debut for months, after signing with the promotion earlier this year. She recently posted impressive footage of her workouts ahead of her first walk to the ring.

VanZant is also under contract with Bare Knuckle FC and will be allowed to compete in both AEW and BKFC simultaneously. She’s coming off of back-to-back bare-knuckle losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

VanZant made a name for herself during her time in the UFC Octagon, earning wins over the likes of Bec Rawlings and Felice Herrig.

Are you excited for Paige VanZant’s AEW debut?