Paige VanZant Reflects On Her Professional Wrestling Debut

Paige VanZant has given her reaction to making her professional wrestling debut over the weekend.

VanZant made her debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) this past weekend on pay-per-view (PPV) at their Double or Nothing event. VanZant teamed up with Men of the Year to defeat Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti.

Shortly after the show, VanZant spoke to The Schmo to get her reaction to her first ever match. VanZant believes she put on an impressive performance, showcasing she was meant to be a professional wrestler as well.

“I’m feeling great,” VanZant said. “I went out there, we got the win, I feel like I put on an impressive performance and showed everybody I’m meant to be a pro wrestler too.”

When asked to give herself a grade, VanZant admitted there’s always room for improvement, but she believes her performance showcased how quickly she can pick things up inside the ring.

“I never give myself a perfect grade,” VanZant said. “There’s always room for improvement. I’m only going to get better, I just started training pro wrestling. But you guys can see how quickly I picked up pro wrestling moves and I showed all the girls in the division, they got somebody to look out for.”

Paige VanZant has done many things since leaving the UFC. In addition to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, VanZant has done Dancing With The Stars, bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling, and so much more.

The new member of the AEW roster says she has no intentions of picking any particular lane to stick to, as she enjoys being good at everything she does.

“It feels amazing,” VanZant said. “Everybody keeps asking me when I’m going to ‘pick a lane.’ I don’t have to, I’m going to be good at absolutely everything I do. And I got my new bare-knuckle boxing match coming up in London on July 16.”

When asked when we can see her back inside the squared circle, VanZant said she’s ready to go as soon as possible, as she didn’t suffer any major injuries in her match.

“I hope soon. I came out of this match unscathed, I have zero injuries, I put on a dominant performance, I can’t wait for my solo match.”

