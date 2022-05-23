Paige VanZant Shares Sneak Peak Ahead Of Pro Wrestling Debut

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is putting in the work ahead of her wrestling debut in All Elite Wrestling expected for later this year.

VanZant signed with AEW earlier this year to go with her current deal in Bare Knuckle FC. She had been involved with AEW with casual appearances in the promotion but is now diving headfirst into the world of professional wrestling.

During a recent Instagram post, VanZant showed off some of the training she’s been putting in ahead of her anticipated debut in the ring.

“HEY [AEW] PUT ME IN!!!!!!!!” VanZant posted. “Coach [Gangrel David Heath] and [CCW] have me ready for action. Ready for whoever you give me.”

After parting ways with the UFC following a first-round loss to Amanda Ribas in July 2020, she signed with BKFC and suffered losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. She is planning on a return to BKFC later this year.

Despite her now busy schedule, VanZant has alluded to her desire to sign an extension with BKFC in the future. She’s still searching for her first win in bare-knuckle boxing.

A date for VanZant’s AEW debut has yet to be announced. It’s unclear who VanZant will face in her first professional wrestling appearance, but she seems ready for the challenges that come with this new venture.

Are you excited for Paige VanZant’s professional wrestling debut?