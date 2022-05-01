Paul Craig Explains Who He Wants To Take The LHW Gold From

Paul Craig has a plan for winning his first UFC title.

The UFC light heavyweight division is beginning to heat up. With a new champion at the top who is ready for his first title defense, the top fighters in the division will need to show their best.

One man who is making waves and trending up the rankings is Paul Craig. Craig believes he will be the UFC light heavyweight champion one day and has a pretty good idea of who he wants to take that title from.

“I do believe Ankalaev has got what it takes to beat him (Teixeira),” Paul explained to MMA Fighting. “We’ve seen his fight (against Thiago Santos) where he went five rounds, barely come out the first gear. That’s the guy I want to take the title. Because then, once he gets that title, I can say, ‘Hey, I know a guy that beat you with a second to spare.’ And that’s the story that I would love to have. Him win the title and me take the title off him, and be the first Scottish and the second UK champion.”

Craig believes Magomed Ankalaev will be the man to dethrone the champion, Glover Texeira. Ankalaev is coming off a big win over Thiago Santos in a headlining spot at UFC Vegas 50. He showed that he is a force in the division and has since risen to the number four spot in the division. Also on the rise in the division is Craig.

Craig came into the UFC back in 2016 and immediately showed his skills on the ground. His early days with the UFC were a mix of wins and losses but most recently he has only been winning. He now has four wins in a row and has found himself in the top ten. Craig is one of the most exciting fighters in the division shown by winning a performance bonus in all his UFC wins but one.

Texeira will be taking on Jiří Procházka at UFC 275, but the winner of that fight could find themselves facing Ankalaev next or very soon. Due to Ankalaev’s one and only loss coming from Craig, that bout could be a very intriguing matchup, especially for the belt.

Do you think Paul Craig has what it takes to become UFC champion one day?