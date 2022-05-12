Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir Added To UFC London Card On July 23

The upcoming UFC London card has had another bout confirmed, this time featuring light heavyweight contenders Paul Craig and Volkan Oezdemir.

After an incredibly successful UK trip earlier this year, the MMA leader is heading back across the Atlantic for another dose of England’s capital on July 23. Joining Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann, and Muhammad Mokaev as a returning victor will be Craig.

Per Mirror Fighting, the Scotsman will meet fellow European veteran Oezdemir inside The O2 in London this summer.

When he brings his top-notch Brazilian jiu-jitsu back in front of the UK crowd again, Craig (16-4-1) will be looking to replicate his past three fights in London, which saw him collect a trio of triangle-choke submissions.

As well as one victory in the city under the BAMMA banner in 2015, “Bearjew” has collected a pair of tap-out wins against Magomed Ankalaev and Nikita Krylov. While his triumph over the Dagestani came with one second left on the clock, Craig’s latest success against Krylov came in the opening round after he looked close to being ground-and-pounded to a stoppage loss.

Having now risen to #8 on the light heavyweight ladder courtesy of four consecutive wins, Craig will be looking to continue his ascent towards gold by adding the name of a former title challenger to his résumé.

But looking to spoil the party for Craig’s home crowd will be Oezdemir (17-6). The Swiss 205lber is in desperate need of a victory having been brutally knocked out by Jiří Procházka and dominated by Ankalaev in his last two outings. His prior result, a split decision win against Aleksandar Rakić, was also highly controversial.

Having slipped to #9 in the rankings, “No Time” is ironically beginning to run out of time if he wants to mount another charge towards the belt. While he’ll be looking to rebound at this year’s second edition of UFC London, Craig will be hoping to further cement his position as a bonafide contender in the division.

The fights currently expected to take place at UFC London on July 23 are as follows:

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes (heavyweight main event)

Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson (middleweight)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Mandy Böhm vs. Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

