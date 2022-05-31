Paulo Costa Reportedly Arrested For Elbowing Nurse Over Vaccine Card

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was reportedly arrested after assaulting a nurse while attempting to secure a COVID-19 vaccination card.

We’ve already seen a number of prominent combat sports figures involved in altercations this year, from Mike Tyson’s barrage of punches directed at a fellow plane passenger and Jorge Masvidal‘s street attack on Colby Covington to Cain Velasquez’s arrest for attempted, premeditated murder.

The latest incident involved Costa, who was reportedly arrested on Monday evening after allegedly elbowing a nurse in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Health workers who witnessed the incident alerted the Municipal Guard, claiming that “Borrachinha” had attempt to gain a proof-of-vaccine card without actually receiving the jab.

Prior to his loss to Marvin Vettori last October, Costa suggested that he wouldn’t be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as he is “healthy” and “young.” He did, however, confirm that he’d reevaluate his stance should the immunization be required for one of his fights.

In a statement, Municipal Guard Marco Mota described the incident and Costa’s alleged actions.

“The card was filled out. The workers said that, at the time of application, he did not agree to get vaccinated, he wanted to leave with the card and they did not accept it. At that moment, a nurse took an elbow.” (h/t Globo)

However, the #4-ranked UFC middleweight had a different version of events, as was also outlined in a statement from Mota.

“He said he took the vaccine, but the nurses didn’t let him leave with the card. He said it generated a stress, he took the card and left,” the guard detailed. “At that moment, a nurse grabbed him by the arm and he got rid of it. He doesn’t talk about elbowing.”

The report also states that the nurse did not require medical attention following the alleged elbow. With no video footage available inside the room, Costa was released soon after his arrest.

In a recent Twitter post, Costa appeared to reference his brief incarceration, posting an image of himself and Masvidal behind bars.

“Borrachinha” is expected to return to the Octagon later this year against the returning Luke Rockhold. Their bout, which was initially booked for UFC 277 on July 30, was recently delayed until August 20.

Given the recent nature of the incident, the cause for the delay evidently came prior to his arrest, meaning that Rockhold’s confusion for the Brazilian’s need to push back their fight will remain.

