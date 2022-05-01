Paulo Costa: Jake Paul Is My Hero & Idol

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa says that Jake Paul is his hero following his recent callouts of Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal.

Recently, Paul took aim at the likes of Bisping and Masvidal for their recent trash talk towards him, goading them into a fight inside the boxing ring. Paul has been on the hunt for his next opponent and has exchanged words with several UFC stars over the past several months.

Following his recent comments, Costa took to Twitter to jokingly praise Paul for standing up to the former UFC titleholders.

Jake Paul Is my hero, mentor and idol https://t.co/waayrzqkWr — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 28, 2022

In regards to Costa, he is currently the No. 4-ranked middleweight in the UFC. The Brazilian started off his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in very impressive fashion, putting together an undefeated record of 13-0. His victories included names such as Johny Hendricks, Uriah Hall, and Yoel Romero.

However, when he finally got his title opportunity against Israel Adesanya, he was bested with a second-round TKO defeat — the first of his career. He jumped back into the Octagon this past October against Marvin Vettori but again came up short via unanimous decision.

Costa also showed up to that fight over 20 pounds overweight, forcing it to be a catchweight contest, very nearly an official light heavyweight bout. UFC President Dana White suggested that because of the incident, Costa would have to move up to 205 pounds to compete moving forward.

Despite the recent losing skid, Paulo Costa certainly seems to be holding onto his humor.

