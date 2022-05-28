Paulo Costa Launches Meme Competition With $2,000 Prize

Paulo Costa has launched a meme competition on his Twitter page, with the winner receiving a $2,000 prize.

Costa took to his Twitter to officially announce the competition. The winnings will be split between four winners. All you need to do to enter is respond to the announcement post with their best meme.

Lastly, you need to follow one of Costa’s sponsors on Twitter and YouTube. The winners will be announced on Thursday. Here’s the announcement:

“Doing a meme competition with a $2000 giveaway split between 4 winners – all you have to do is post your best meme under this post, follow @marshallinu_ & subscribe to their YouTube where I will announce the winners on Thursday.”

— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 21, 2022



Subscribe: https://t.co/bTppJ59kjh



Goodluck all! pic.twitter.com/xagtxg7usY — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 21, 2022

This competition certainly fits the theme of Costa’s Twitter page as of late. Costa’s social media has become extremely random in recent weeks, from memes, to wild comments, amongst other things.

As for Costa inside the Octagon, he’s currently on a two-fight losing streak, the first and only two defeats of his career. His first defeat came against Israel Adesanya in September of 2020, when he was finished in the second round.

He took on Marvin Vettori in his Octagon return this past October, dropping a unanimous decision. After missing weight for the latter, UFC President Dana White said Costa will have to compete at light heavyweight.

Now, a clash between Costa and ex-185-pound champion Luke Rockhold has been booked for UFC 278 in August.

What do you think about Paulo Costa launching the meme competition? Sound off in the comments!