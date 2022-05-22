Michel Pereira Explains Masvidal Callout: He Sent An Emoji To My Wife

Michel Pereira would like to know why Jorge Masvidal decided to go all “Street Jesus” with his wife.

At UFC Vegas 55, Michel Pereira emerged the victor of a hotly contested co-main event against #14-ranked welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio. The fight took home Fight of the Night honors, and Pereira will all but surely find himself in the UFC rankings come Tuesday.

After such a significant victory, it is commonplace for reporters to ask whom the big winner would like to fight next. Pereira had two names on his tongue, one uttered with praise, the other laced with venom.

“I really want to fight Nate Diaz because I think it’d be really fun to slap each other around. I think it’d be a really fun fight. I think we (would) put on a show for all the fans,” Pereira said during the UFC Vegas 55 post-fight press conference.

“And also, Jorge Masvidal because I have a little bit of a problem with him, and I want to settle it.”

Pereira Wants “Street Jesus” To Atone For His Emoji

Jorge “Street Jesus” Masvidal, Credit: Don Glitch

That naturally begged the question of what exactly was the nature of this problem. As it happens, it consists of Masvidal contacting his wife with an emoji. The Brazilian did not add much context behind this revelation, but that could be because he wants answers himself.

Nevertheless, instead of sitting in a confessional with “Street Jesus,” Pereira would much rather go straight to the atonement, with any possible repentance being temporarily stalled.

“So he sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the two hands together like (“amen”). He sent it to my wife and didn’t send it to me. And you know, I never actually crossed paths with him, never had the chance to ask him. So I figured, you know, I really want to understand, but might as well understand inside the Octagon. So we’ll just settle it over there.”

Jorge Masvidal currently has his plate full with the felony battery charges he is battling after allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant after UFC 272. However, he has expressed interest in a fight against Gilbert Burns after Burns called him out first.

The other name mentioned by Pereira was Nate Diaz, whom Pereira has called out in the past.

Given the two selected names, it would appear that Pereira wants to establish himself in the BMF ranks following his placement in the UFC rankings. And if he so happens to defend the honor of his emoji-stricken wife in the process, all the sweeter.

What are your thoughts on Michel Pereira’s callout of Jorge Masvidal?