PFL 3: Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina Takes Place Tonight

PFL 3 takes place tonight and will feature the women’s lightweights and men’s welterweight divisions, capped off by Kayla Harrison making her season debut against Marina Mokhnatkina!

Also in action is last year’s welterweight season winner Ray Cooper III taking on Carlos Leal (16-3). Former UFC champ Anthony Pettis will also be competing tonight when he seeks out his first PFL victory against Myles Price (11-7), who last competed in 2019 in a split-decision victory over Peter Queally.

Fans can also witness MMA legend Rory MacDonald make his season debut when he takes on veteran Brett Cooper (28-15).

You can stay up to speed on the latest PFL standings right here.

2022 PFL 3 comes to you live from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6:00 PM ET, and the main card will be available on both ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You can view the entire lineup below. Be sure to check back here for the highlights and results from tonight’s action at the conclusion of tonight’s event!

PFL 3 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (c) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (c) vs. Carlos Leal

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Welterweight: Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Women’s Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallonva

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ 6:00 PM ET)