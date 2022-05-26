PFL 5 Matchups: Bruno Cappelozza, Anthony Pettis Return

Former UFC and WEC champion Anthony Pettis and defending PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza will headline PFL 5 on June 24th.

The PFL announced the full fight card in a press release for the upcoming June 24th event as fighters such as Cappelozza and Pettis push for a playoff spot.

Heavyweights and featherweights will be the main features on the card, except for Pettis’ lightweight fight against Stevie Ray. Cappelozza will face Matheus Scheffel, who fell to 2021 runner-up Ante Delija at PFL 2 back in April via a second-round knockout.

Cappelozza will get a second-straight main event slot after dismantling Stuart Austin in his 2022 PFL debut. He won the 2021 PFL heavyweight title over Delija via a unanimous decision.

Pettis makes his return to the PFL cage after a first-round submission win over Myles Price. He is looking to clinch a playoff spot after failing to reach the PFL postseason last year.

Cappelozza and Pettis’ matchups will be preceded by the return of 2021 featherweight finalist Chris Wade, along with former 145lb champion Lance Palmer. Brendan Loughnane also returns against former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout Boston Salmon while Bubba Jenkins faces Saba Bolaghi.

The next three PFL cards, including the June 24th card, will take place in Atlanta, GA at the Overtime Elite Arena.

