Pimblett Recalls Bonnar Picture Snub, Tells Hall Of Famer To “Eat Sh*t”

It’s safe to say that UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett isn’t the biggest fan of Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar…

In the UFC right now, there aren’t many more fan-friendly fighters than Pimblett. From the Liverpool native’s interactions with his supporters on social media to his willingness to engage with them in person, “The Baddy” is clearly more than happy to give up some time for those who back his journey in mixed martial arts.

That was on full display at UFC 274, where Pimblett and teammate Molly McCann were in attendance. As well as their usual antics in the fighters’ section, much to the displeasure of UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier, a number of fans have since posted images alongside the pair in the arena.

As it turns out, Pimblett’s positive and welcoming attitude to the MMA fanbase derives from some UFC fan-related childhood trauma courtesy of one “American Psycho.”

During a media scrum at UFC 274, Pimblett narrated the story of when his efforts to take a picture with Bonnar, whose place in UFC history was immortalized by his memorable fight with Forest Griffin, were quickly snubbed by the former light heavyweight fighter.

“I remember when I was kid, when they did the first-ever UFC Fan Expo in London, and I asked Stephan Bonnar for a picture and he walked away,” recalled Pimblett. “He said, ‘I haven’t got time,’ and walked away. And I’ve never forgot it. So eat shit, Stephan Bonnar. Eat shit, lad.”

With that rejection in mind, Pimblett knows how he’d respond should the tables turn down the line.

“I’m too busy, lad, stick it up your hoop.”

Bonnar was most recently in the news after a devastating house fire burned down his Nevada home earlier this year, leading to the loss of many of their possessions, as well as their cat. In the aftermath, the likes of Tyron Woodley and Chael Sonnen donated to help Bonnar and his family.

But one man he won’t be getting any sympathy from is “The Baddy.”

“That’s karma, motherfucker,” joked Pimblett.

Pimblett appears to be gearing up to face Ottman Azaitar at UFC London in July. With another appearance in front of a home crowd likely, the Liverpudlian’s fan-endearing personality will no doubt be on display again.

