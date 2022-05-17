Pimblett Slams Criticism At Liverpool Fans For National Anthem Boos

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has addressed the criticism directed at Liverpool fans following this past weekend’s FA Cup Final.

On Saturday, Liverpool collided with Chelsea Football Club at the prestigious Wembley Stadium in London, England. On the line was one of the nation’s most prestigious domestic trophies, the FA Cup.

Inside the venue, which boasts a capacity of 90,000 and recently played host to the blockbuster heavyweight boxing showdown between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, the 30,000+ Liverpool fans in attendance caused controversy after booing both the English national anthem and the presence of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

Pimblett, an avid Liverpool fan who has always insisted that he’s ‘Scouse, not English’, took to Twitter following the match to hit back at former footballer Curtis Woodhouse, who questioned the display of boos and branded it as “embarrassing.”

The embarrassing thing is u know exactly why it gets done your just coming on here to tweet about it for a reaction like a 6 year old kid, badly need to grow up u yanno fella 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/QteyWoj807 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) May 14, 2022

“The embarrassing thing is u know exactly why it gets done your just coming on here to tweet about it for a reaction like a 6 year old kid, badly need to grow up u yanno fella”

The relationship between Liverpool natives and the rest of the country has been largely soured ever since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which saw 97 Liverpool fans lose their lives during an FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest.

The Liverpool fans were initially widely blamed for the tragic incident, including by leading politicians, the police, and tabloid papers like The Sun. To this day, Liverpudlians are still pushing for justice for the fatal moment, for which a High Court has since absolved fans of the blame.

When Woodhouse admitted knowing the reason for the boos, but suggested that he still disagreed with the motion nonetheless, Pimblett further laughed off the 42-year-old’s take.

How does the fact we still want justice make zero sense? What have u been smoking today big man hahaha — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) May 14, 2022

“How does the fact we still want justice make zero sense? What have u been smoking today big man hahaha”

In the final, Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties (6-5) after the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of action. While Pimblett was not in attendance, he was watching along from the United States.

Despite pushing for a Liverpool-held UFC event, which he hopes will take place at Anfield stadium, the home of Liverpool Football Club, the promotion’s next visit to England will see fights return to The O2 in London on July 23.

What do you make of Paddy Pimblett’s comments? Are Liverpool fans justified in booing the national anthem?