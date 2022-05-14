Dustin Poirier Accepts Colby Covington’s Challenge For A Fight

Two-time UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier is game for a fight with former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington.

Covington most recently defeated Poirier’s friend and teammate, Jorge Masvidal, in the main event of UFC 272. He earned a unanimous decision victory and proceeded to call out Poirier for another welterweight grudge match.

Despite previously denying the idea of fighting Covington, Poirier seems open to the idea of fighting him. This comes as Masvidal heads to trial following his alleged attack on Covington in Miami.

In a recent tweet, Poirier informally accepted a fight with Covington following his UFC 272 callout.

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

“[Colby Covington] July 30th I accept,” Poirier proclaimed.

Poirier has previously been linked to a fight with Nate Diaz, but the UFC seems to be moving on from the idea of that matchup. Poirier has teased a return at welterweight following his most recent loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Covington’s trash talk towards Poirier, like Masvidal, has frequently turned hostile and personal. He even referenced Poirier’s family in an interview with Submission Radio and accused Poirier’s daughter of being a “prop”.

Following Covington’s UFC 272 callout, Poirier revealed that a fight with Covington is “on sight” if they were to run into each other. Things have only escalated with Covington’s trash talk since the post-fight moment.

Despite previously hinting at wanting a matchup with Oliveira next, Poirier now seems focused on a grudge match with his former gym ally. While it remains to be seen if the UFC will go forward with it, both fighters now seem equally interested to settle their beef.

Do you think we’ll see Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier this summer?