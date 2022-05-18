Poirier: Coach Has Warned Me Against Taking Covington Fight

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has revealed how his coach reacted when he called out former teammate Colby Covington on Twitter.

Having defeated former American Top Team training partner Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 earlier this year, it seems that the promotion is looking to match Covington up with another of his former ATT peers.

As well as accepting the multiple callouts “Chaos” has previously sent his way on social media and naming UFC 277 on July 30 as a possible fight date, Poirier, who remains a part of the Coconut Creek, Florida-based gym, claimed he’d been offered the fight by the UFC during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

That wasn’t the only revelation “The Diamond” made while talking to Ariel Helwani, as he also disclosed the reaction of Coach Mike Brown, who evidently gave Poirier a firm reminder of the personal attacks and insults that would naturally come his way ahead of a matchup with Covington.

“Mike Brown called me the other day and was like, ‘DP, if you take that fight, it’s gonna be two months of that, of them talking about your family and making this stuff up. I don’t know if you want to put your wife and daughter through that,’ but I’ve already hit pull on the tweet,” said Poirier.

The last man to experience Covington’s trash-talking ways was Masvidal. But after failing to punish the former interim titleholder in the Octagon, “Gamebred” sought to do so on the streets, where he reportedly sucker-punched the #1-ranked welterweight from behind.

While a clash with Poirier, who has experience dealing with a similar pre-fight build having shared the Octagon with Conor McGregor after a number of personal attacks prior to UFC 264, likely wouldn’t be taken to the streets, their history and previous back and forth would certainly lay a nice foundation for an animosity-fueled matchup.

Although given that he’s citing brain damage as an injury suffered as a result of Masvidal’s alleged attack, it probably wouldn’t help Covington’s cause to accept a cage fight off the back of that claim…

How do you think a fight between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington would play out?