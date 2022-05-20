Rafael Fiziev Roasts “Salty Ex” Bobby Green After Steroid Accusations

UFC lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green seemed to be on mutually respectful terms, but not anymore.

Fiziev and Green fought in a three-round war at UFC 265, with Fiziev earning a unanimous decision victory. It was an exciting fight between two of the most technical strikers in the lightweight division.

But things quickly turned hostile when Green accused Fiziev of using steroids during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Green said that because Fiziev trains in Thailand, he dodged USADA testing and got away with steroid use ahead of their UFC 265 matchup.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Fiziev responded to Green’s accusations that he uses steroids and intentionally cheats.

“Bobby Green, before, I respected him a lot. I respected him a lot and I talked about him only good, only nice stuff. But now I understand he’s a fucking salty ex,” Fiziev said. “He’s a fucking salty ex, because why you talk this shit about me? Man, I’m scared to use BCAA’s. I’m scared to use just protein.

“Sometimes I have head pain, I’m scared to use just pills for my head pain. And this guy, he goes and talk about me like this? Maximum what I drink – I can show you now what I drink everyday. I drink multivitamin, Vitamin C and calcium. That’s it. That’s it what I drink. And this man goes and talks sh*t about me, and his coach also.

“I am [gonna] slap him. I don’t talk with him, I just come and I slap him like my bitch,” Fiziev continued. “Because why you lie for nothing? He just going to Joe Rogan cause he have a big fanbase and millions of people watch him, and he goes and talks shit about me for nothing. Just go and talk shit. And Bobby, he’s a dog. Stray dog.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

Fiziev and Green are both scheduled for fights later this year. Fiziev will face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at a UFC Fight Night on July 9, while Green was recently booked to face Jim Miller at UFC 276.

Green most recently fought on short notice against Islam Makhachev in February, losing via first-round TKO. Before that, he picked up wins over Nasrat Haqparast and Al Iaquinta.

Fiziev has won five straight since a UFC debut loss to Magomed Mustafaev in April 2019. He has earned wins over the likes of Moicano, Brad Riddell, and Green inside the Octagon.

Green has yet to respond to Fiziev’s comments, but we’ll update you if he responds publically to the threats.

What do you make of the ignited Rafael Fiziev/Bobby Green beef?