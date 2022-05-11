RDA Defends Oliveira Against “Scared & Exposed” Makhachev

RDA is having none of Islam Makhachev‘s recent slander towards fellow countryman Charles Oliveira.

Recently, Makhachev took to Twitter to respond to a recent comment from Oliveira. The former lightweight champion would like to fight for the vacant 155-pound strap in Brazil this December. However, he thinks top contender Makhachev needs to get passed Beneil Dariush first before earning a fight against himself.

In the meantime, Oliveira would like to fight a high profile name such as Nate Diaz. This didn’t sit well with Makhachev, who had some words for Oliveira.

“@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that”

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that https://t.co/3YZjcuvugX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 10, 2022

This prompted Rafael dos Anjos to come to Oliveira’s aid, responding to Makhachev by reminding him that he had the opportunity to step in and fight him at UFC 272, as Makhachev said he would, yet the fight never materialized. RDA said Makhachev was “scared” and “exposed” that fight week.

Shut up Islam. The only guys scare to lose here it’s you. You got exposed on that fight week by bluff and not taking the fight. https://t.co/HXCkTuJl2B — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 10, 2022

RDA also doesn’t seem to like Makhachev’s chances against Dariush.

Beneil is waiting for you. https://t.co/HXCkTuJl2B — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 10, 2022

Makhachev has emerged as one of the most promising lightweight contenders in the division at the moment. Currently, he holds a record of 22-1 and is on a 10-fight win streak. Many have predicted that Makhachev is a future UFC champion, and he might just be on the cusp of proving them right.

Of course, the UFC seems interested in booking Makhachev vs. Dariush first. However, with Oliveira needing a dance partner for the vacant lightweight title later this year, and Makhachev arguably the hottest name in the division, plans could always change.

What do you make of RDA’s comments towards Makhachev? And do you think Makhachev should face Oliveira next? Sound off in the comments!