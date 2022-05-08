Report: Cerrone vs. Lauzon Rescheduling Targeted For June 18

The UFC has a plan in place for a new date for Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon after Cerrone pulled out of UFC 274 due to an illness.

UFC President Dana White said in a recent interview with The Daily Wire that Cerrone and Lauzon will now go to battle on June 18th in Austin, TX.

“Cowboy is supposed to be fighting tonight, which would’ve been huge,” White said. “He decided to go eat at some taco place here last night and got food poisoning. So we had to move the fight to Austin.”

Cerrone and Lauzon successfully made weight but Cerrone suffered from food poisoning shortly after the ceremonial weigh-ins. The fight was removed from the card and Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams took its place as the main card opener.

Cerrone is looking to get back in the win column following a first-round knockout loss to Alex Morono last May. It’s unclear if he intends to continue fighting past the Lauzon bout.

As for Lauzon, he hasn’t fought in nearly three years since his first-round TKO of Jonathan Pearce at an Oct. 2019 Fight Night event. He made his UFC debut back at UFC 63 against Jens Pulver before earning a new contract following a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter 5.

The June 18th UFC Fight Night event is slated to be headlined by a featherweight matchup between rising contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. The fights will take place at the Moody Center in Austin.

What is your early prediction for Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon after the rescheduling?