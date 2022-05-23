TUF 29 Winner Ricky Turcios Booked Against Aiemann Zahabi On July 9

The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 bantamweight winner Ricky Turcios will make his first official walk to the Octagon against Aiemann Zahabi.

The promotion announced that Turcios will fight Zahabi at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on July 9 at the UFC Apex.

Turcios is coming off of his TUF Finale win over Brady Hiestand last August. After three rounds of action, Turcios earned a split decision win and a UFC contract.

During his two fights on TUF 29, Turcios earned wins over current LFA bantamweight champion Dan Argueta and Liudvik Sholinian.

Before getting his shot on TUF, Turcios made a name for himself during stints in Fury FC and KOTC. He fell short of a UFC contract back in 2017, losing to Boston Salmon via a unanimous decision on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Turcios will face a tough test in the form of Zahabi, who has accumulated an 8-2 record and most recently defeated Drako Rodriguez in Feb. 2021. He won his UFC debut back in 2017 against Reginaldo Vieira via unanimous decision before suffering back-to-back losses.

The July 9 UFC event is set to be headlined by a lightweight matchup between former champion Rafael dos Anjos and rising contender Rafael Fiziev.

Are you excited for Ricky Turcios’ UFC debut against Aiemann Zahabi?