Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape Set For UFC 275 On June 11

An exciting flyweight scrap between Rogério Bontorin and Manel Kape has been added to the UFC 275 pay-per-view.

The event, set for June 11, is slated to go down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. As well as marking the UFC‘s return to the Asian nation for the first time since 2019, UFC 275 will also represent the MMA leader’s first Singapore-held PPV.

News of Bontorin and Kape’s addition to the card was first reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff.

Kape (17-6), a former Rizin bantamweight champion and the current #14-ranked UFC flyweight contender, has found form in the Octagon after consecutive losses to Matheus Nicolau and Alexandre Pantoja got him off to a losing start in the promotion.

Now, following memorable first-round knockouts of Ode’ Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, the Portuguese-Angolan star is looking to continue his momentum up the 125-pound ladder.

He was initially set to have the chance to do so against Sumudaerji last month. However, the bout was scrapped after “Starboy” withdrew due to “personal reasons.” Kape later revealed that he’d been flagged by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the DHCMT Turinabol M3 metabolite. Given his quick booking, it stands to reason that he’s been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The cancelation has now turned out to be somewhat of a blessing in disguise for Kape, as he’s now set for the chance to fight even further up the ladder against the #8-ranked Bontorin (16-4). The Brazilian was originally scheduled to welcome Kape to the UFC in 2020, but that bout fell away after Bontorin suffered an ankle injury.

While “Starboy” is riding a two-fight win streak, the higher-ranked Bontorin is without a victory since 2019. As well as defeats to Ray Borg, Kai Kara-France, and Brandon Royval, the Brazilian saw a decision victory over Matt Schnell overturned after he tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide.

Kape will be looking to enter the top 10 at flyweight with an impressive display in Singapore, while Bontorin will be looking to rebound by halting the charge of the Portuguese-Angolan.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 275 are as follows:

Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiří Procházka (light heavyweight championship main event)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos (women’s flyweight championship co-main event)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel kape (flyweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight)

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia Jr. (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual (women’s bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha (welterweight)

Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (women’s strawweight)

