Rose Namajunas Apologizes Following Loss At UFC 274

Rose Namajunas has apologized on social media following her lackluster split-decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

The former strawweight champion took to her Instagram the day after losing the title to acknowledge her poor performance, but also gave credit to Esparza and thanked those that have supported her

“Sorry to everyone I fucked up definitely feel like a shitty human being but this will make me a better hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who’s been there for me.”

Several fighters responded to Namajunas’s post with messages of support, including former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

“Don’t be sorry Champ! You don’t have to. It’s a tough business we’re in! Get some rest!! 🙏”

Jędrzejczyk defeated Esparza to claim the strawweight belt at UFC 185, but later lost the title to Namajunas in 2017 and came up short again in their 2018 rematch.

Jędrzejczyk wasn’t the only former champion and Namajunas opponent to offer support. Jessica Andrade commented on the post with her own words of encouragement while also weighing in on the outcome of the bout.

“you are amazing, a true champion. this victory shouldn’t have gone to carla. I’m with you❤️ 🙏👊🏼”

Andrade upset Namajunas to win the strawweight belt in their 2019 bout before losing to Zhang Weili in her first title defense. Namajunas was able to get the split-decision nod in the 2020 rematch with Andrade before going on to reclaim the strawweight belt with a first-round stoppage victory over Zhang.

This post from Namajunas is a notable departure from her previous comments in the immediate aftermath of the fight, where she indicated that the boos raining down from fans in Phoenix, AZ were directed at Esparza and that Rose felt she’d done enough to retain her title.

Previously undefeated in rematches during her career, “Thug” Rose is now 0-2 against Esparza. This decision loss comes seven years after her being submitted by Esparza in 2014 when the two women squared off in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter to crown the promotion’s inaugural strawweight champion.

While there’s been considerable discussion online about the scoring of the bout and no shortage of controversy regarding the decision, UFC President Dana White has already shared his thoughts on the possibility of a third fight between Esparza and Namajunas.

