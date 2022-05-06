Rose Namajunas Names Top Three Back Attackers In UFC

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has named her top three back attackers in the UFC.

Namajunas knows a thing or two about jiu-jitsu, being one of the top jiu-jitsu specialists in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA). Recently, Namajunas joined Morning Kombat to preview her upcoming title defense against Carla Esparza.

During the conversation, Namajunas was asked about who she thinks has the best back attacks in the UFC right now.

“I mean, shoot, Aljamain Sterling recently,” Namajunas. “He’s so masterful with it. When he gets you there it’s just so hard to get out. I was gonna say, yeah, obviously Demian Maia.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“He’s — I would say probably the best out of everybody in the whole UFC. Charles Oliveira is really great as well. He has some of the coolest submissions in the UFC. So those are probably the top three.”

Namajunas certainly has some nasty back attacks herself, and she’s hoping to show them off against Esparza. The pair will lock horns with the 115-pound title on the line at UFC 274 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7.

“Thug” comes off her first successful title defense over Weili Zhang since topping Zhang for the title initially back in April of 2021. Namajunas looks to make it four straight wins with a potential victory over Esparza.

Esparza actually beat Namajunas back in 2014 for the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight title. She’s currently on a five-fight win streak and looking to reclaim the title once again with a big win over Namajunas.

What do you think of Rose Namajunas and her picks for top back attackers in the UFC? And who are you picking in Namajunas vs. Esparza II? Sound off in the comments section below!