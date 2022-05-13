Royval: Moreno vs. Kara-France Sucks For Me

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval isn’t happy that his title ambitions will be put on ice by the proposed interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara France.

Royval is back among the flyweight division’s top five after making a statement against Matt Schnell at UFC 274 last weekend. The 29-year-old took just over two minutes to sink in a guillotine choke and notch up his second successive victory.

Royval is now very much in the flyweight title picture, having successfully rebounded from back-to-back losses against Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. The Colorado native seems to have recaptured the rich vein of form that saw him earn submission wins over Tim Elliot and Kai Kara France following his UFC debut in 2020.

Brandon Royval submits Matt Schnell at UFC 274 (PHOTO: ZUFFA).

Royval Rues Bad Timing Of Proposed Interim Title Fight

Royval’s title ambitions, however, will likely be hampered by doings other than his own. “Raw Dawg” is expected to face #3 ranked Pantoja in August, and if he wins, will surely be next in line for a title shot. However, with an interim title fight between Moreno and Kara France in the works for July, the prospect of a long wait to face champ Deiveson Figueiredo beckons for Royval.

Speaking to MMA News, Royval says that while he’s looking forward to watching the interim bout, he’s ruing the fact that it will likely hold up his title ambitions, and that his resurgence hadn’t come sooner.

“The matchup’s gonna be good, man,” said Royval. “I’m sure they’re both gonna bring it. It’s one of those that it’s like, I wish I could’ve earned my spot in there quicker, but it is what it is. It kinda sucks for me, in my position, ’cause it holds up the division for me, ’cause the winner of this fight is gonna go on and probably fight Figgy next… I just wish it was at a sooner date. I wish they’d just schedule that next month.”

There is, however, a glimmer of hope that Royval can bypass the wait for a title shot. If either Moreno or Kara France are forced to pull out of their interim bout, Brandon is more than willing to step in.

“I’m gonna stay on weight,” said Royval. “If any of those guys get hurt, man, I’m just gonna be ready at all times. Why not? If I know anything about this sport, the biggest opportunities don’t come with a lot of notice. Big opportunities come with short notice and always being ready… stay ready ’cause you never know what’s gonna happen.”

