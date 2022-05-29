Watch: Ruslan Krainov Finishes Von Flue Choke At MMA Series 51

Russian fighter Ruslan Krainov picked up an impressive first-round submission win via Von Flue choke at MMA Series 51.

Matched up with Kyrgyzstan’s Shakhrukzhan Valzhan Uulu, Krainov appeared firmly in control of the fight before taking advantage of Valzhan Uulu’s arm position to finish the rarely-seen submission.

Ruslan Krainov submits Shakhrukhzhan Valzhan Uulu with a Von Flue choke at MMA Series 51 pic.twitter.com/rBluuDIRJE — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 21, 2022

Originally named after MMA fighter Jason Von Flue, in recent years the Von Flue choke has become associated with UFC veteran Ovince St Preux. St. Preux has finished the submission four times in the UFC, including twice in a row in 2017.

Ruslan Krainov improved his pro record to 2-0 with this win. The Russian fighter made his pro debut in 2021 and finished Aleksey Mayer in under a minute via strikes.

Scheduled as part of the preliminary card, Krainov’s victory was one of seven submissions finishes at MMA Series 51 in Anapa, Russia. Of the event’s thirteen bouts, only two of them made it to the judge’s scorecards.

