Russian MMA Fighter To Honor Brother Killed in Russia-Ukraine War In Next Fight

Russian MMA fighter Vladimir Mineev will honor the memory of his fallen brother when he makes the walk for his next fight.

Serving as a private in the Russian Air Force when the current war in Ukraine began, Mineev’s brother Pyotr was killed in action along with Sergeant Ilnur Sibgatullin.

Mineev is next scheduled to compete in a boxing match against Timur Nikulin, which will take place in Moscow on June 12 under the Derzhava promotional brand. The 32-year-old Mineev previously competed as a kickboxer before making his MMA debut in 2014 for Russian promotion Fight Nights Global, now called AMC Fight Nights.

Photo Credit: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Speaking with Russian media outlet Tass.ru, Mineev stated “This is an opportunity to honor the memory of my brother, who died in the first days of the special operation. I will go out in a T-shirt with the image of my brother, in a beret.”

The current war in Ukraine has been ongoing since Russian troops invaded the country on February 24. Russian forces had previously invaded Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, which led to Russia’s eventual annexation of the territory. The conflict has resulted in significant losses on both sides, with civilian casualties in Ukraine being a particular point of international concern.

The reigning AMC Fight Nights middleweight champion Vladimir Mineev most recently fought in 2021 against Magomed Ismailov. Mineev stopped Imsailov with strikes in the third round, successfully making the first defense of the middleweight title he claimed in 2020 against Dauren Ermekov. The Russian fighter has compiled a record of 16-1-1 with 14 wins by stoppage since making his MMA debut in 2014.

This is just the latest example of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine overlapping with the world of combat sports. Former heavyweight boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have both taken up arms to defend their country. Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has been actively documenting his own efforts during the invasion, including the recent recovery of his championship belt.

What do you think about Vladimir Mineev’s plan to honor his brother?