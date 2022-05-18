Sam Alvey To Face Michal Oleksiejczuk In Potential Final Octagon Walk

UFC veteran Sam Alvey will have at least one more chance to snap his current losing skid later this year in a fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk.

MMA journalist Artur Mazur was the first to report the news of the planned Alvey vs. Oleksiejczuk matchup set for an Aug. 6 Fight Night.

Alvey is desperately looking to get back in the win column following seven straight losses. His last win came in a split decision against Gian Villante in June 2018.

After having two different opponents pull out of his last fight, Alvey ended up facing Brendan Allen in a light heavyweight matchup in February. He would lose to the short-notice replacement Allen via second-round submission.

Alvey has been in the UFC for years, making his Octagon debut back in Aug. 2014 following a run on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 16. He has picked up wins over the likes of Kevin Casey, Rashad Evans, and Nate Marquardt over his UFC career.

Alvey will face a tough challenge in the form of Oleksiejczuk, who has won two of his last three fights. His last fight ended in a unanimous decision defeat to Dustin Jacoby at UFC 272.

Alvey and Oleksiejczuk add to a stacked card for the Aug. 6 UFC Fight Night event. The card features a light heavyweight headliner between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill, preceded by a welterweight matchup between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

