Report: Sara McMann vs. Aspen Ladd Set For August 13th UFC Event

A UFC bantamweight showdown between former title challenger Sara McMann and rising contender Aspen Ladd is set for an August 13th UFC Fight Night.

News of the McMann vs. Ladd booking was first reported by All Access MMA.

McMann is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa back in March. She had returned to the Octagon following a 14-month hiatus since her loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 257.

McMann challenged for the bantamweight title back at UFC 170 against then-champion Ronda Rousey. She went on to lose via first-round TKO but rebounded with wins over Lauren Murphy and Jessica Eye.

McMann, a wrestling standout, will face a tough challenge in the form of Ladd. Despite coming off back-to-back losses to Raquel Pennington and Norma Dumont, she remains one of the top prospects in the bantamweight division.

McMann and Ladd were supposed to fight in June 2020 before Ladd suffered a torn ACL and MCL. McMann was removed from the card and fought against Peña seven months later.

McMann and Ladd are both looking to get back into the bantamweight title discussion with a win. Peña will defend her title against Amanda Nunes in a title rematch later this year.

The McMann/Ladd matchup adds to an Aug. 13 Fight Night that is still without a main event. A venue and location for the card are expected to be announced soon.

What are your thoughts on the Sara McMann vs. Aspen Ladd matchup?