Sean O’Malley Believes Canelo’s Vegan Diet Could’ve Affected His Performance

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes Canelo Álvarez’s vegan diet may have played a part in his loss this past weekend.

O’Malley was recently a guest on “The MMA Hour” to discuss several topics, including his thoughts on Canelo and his loss to Dmitry Bivol Saturday night. “Suga” mentioned that he heard this fight was Canelo’s first after switching over to a vegan diet.

He speculated that this could have played a factor in why Canelo performed the way he did against Bivol, amongst other factors.

“I heard Canelo ate a vegan — that was his first time eating a vegan diet for that fight camp,” O’Malley said. “Is that true? If that’s the case I can kind of see it in his — I mean, you don’t ever see Canelo looking that gassed in the later rounds.

“He could throw a left liver shot and his right hand would be down and get cracked with a left hook. I feel like you don’t really see Canelo making those mistakes.

“Bivol’s also way bigger, but a similar skillset so it was a huge step up for Canelo as far as weight and that guy being as skilled as him. I’ve never heard of Bivol before. I’ve never watched him fight or anything until that.”

The loss was Álvarez’s first and only since September of 2013 when he was bested by Floyd Mayweather Jr. Álvarez was attempting to win Bivol’s WBA (super) light heavyweight titles. As for O’Malley, he is currently on a three-fight win streak since suffering the first loss of his career in August of 2020.

O’Malley is slated to return against Pedro Munhoz on July 2 at UFC 276 on pay-per-view (PPV).

What do you think of O’Malley suggesting Canelo might have lost due in part to his vegan diet? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!