Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz In The Works For UFC 276

UFC fans have been clamoring for Sean O’Malley to face stiffer competition, and it looks like they’ll get their wish in Pedro Munhoz.

The targeted matchup between O’Malley and Munhoz was leaked to the general public in the form of the UFC’s matchmaking board. Now, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is officially reporting that the fight is in the works.

UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/zZqfFhhd7G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 3, 2022

O’Malley most recently defeated Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 last December. He has won seven of his eight UFC fights, with the lone blemish on his record coming against rising contender Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

O’Malley has bounced back in a big way since the loss to Vera, earning finishes over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Paiva. He made his UFC debut in 2017 against Terrion Ware, earning a unanimous decision victory.

O’Malley got his shot in the UFC following a one-punch knockout against Alfred Khashakyan on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

As of the publication of this story, Munhoz is the tenth-ranked bantamweight contender in the UFC. While he’s lost four of his last five, the skid has come against elite competition, including current and former UFC champions like Aljamain Sterling, José Aldo, and Dominick Cruz.

Munhoz’s last win came against Jimmie Rivera in Feb. 2021. He also picked up wins over Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font earlier in his UFC tenure.

UFC 276 doesn’t have an officially announced main event just yet to conclude the UFC’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The card could be potentially headlined by a UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

What are your thoughts on the targeted Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz matchup?