Sean Strickland Finally Goes Too Far For Twitter

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has been known to make controversial statements, but his latest got him suspended on Twitter.

Strickland, one of the top middleweight fighters in the UFC, has been known to push the envelope when it comes to his social media engagement. He often toes the line when it comes to his various comments on the state of affairs, most recently with his comments about homosexuality.

In a recent tweet, Strickland mocked those who threaten to pull out their gun when in a heated confrontation.

“‘I have a gun on me, you wouldn’t try to fight me,’ let me stop you there, I don’t try to fight anyone,” Strickland said. “If you run your mouth I give you an option to be a man and step up….If your go to is ‘grab my gun’ you’re a little bitch and the problem with the world. Pussy!!!”

While Strickland’s first tweet can be interpreted as just a harmless rant, he upped the ante with a follow-up tweet.

“I just gotta say countries that don’t have gun ownership [as] a human right really are pathetic,” Strickland said. “‘Germany hasn’t had a mass shooting’, ‘England doesn’t have mass shooting’, blah blah you also don’t have fucking men either so enjoy it you nutless trannies. That is all goodbye.”

The most-recent tweet seemed to earn the attention of Twitter, handing Strickland an indefinite suspension.

It’s unclear how long Strickland will be suspended on Twitter for his remarks. He hasn’t commented on the penalty yet on his other social media pages, including Instagram.

Strickland not only makes some fans and pundits uncomfortable but also some of his teammates. UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill recently admitted that she tries to avoid Strickland as much as possible during training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Strickland has also posted various road rage incidents he’s been involved in, including most recently with a female driver. He has also made fun of obese women.

Inside the Octagon, Strickland is one of the top 185lb contenders and could be on the verge of a title shot. He’s won six in a row, including most recently over Jack Hermansson and Uriah Hall.

