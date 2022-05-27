Watch: Sergio Cossio Delivers ‘Walk-Back’ KO To Win LFL Title

Sergio Cossio delivered one of the coldest knockouts you will ever see in the main event of Lux Fight League 22.

Facing Edgar Delgado in a five-round fight for the LFL lightweight belt, “Drako” made sure that only one round was needed to crown a champion.

The Mexican fighter dropped Delgado with a right hand late in the first round and followed up with hammer fists on the ground. With only a few seconds remaining, Cossio stood up and appeared content to let the round end. He would then create a new phrase to the MMA lexicon: “A Walk-back KO.”

MY GOD. Sergio Cossio acted like he was letting Edgar Delgado off the hook. Knocks him out cold at the bell.#LUX022 pic.twitter.com/lCo8ErrqFO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 27, 2022

“Drako” turned and landed another huge right hand as Cossio got to his feet, sending the Costa Rican to the canvas and the Mexico City crowd into a frenzy just as the bell sounded for what would have been the end of the round.

In addition to picking up his sixth straight victory, Cossio also reclaimed the LFL lightweight title that he originally won in 2020. The 31-year-old is 23-8-1 overall in his career, and he’s finished five of six opponents on this current winning streak.

What’s your reaction to this last-second knockout from Sergio Cossio at Lux Fight League 22?