Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain Added To UFC 276 On July 2

A featherweight banger between Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain has reportedly been added to an already-stacked UFC 276 card.

Multiple sources confirmed the booking to Cageside Press’ Alex Behunin. With it, Burgos and Jourdain will join an all-star UFC cast slated to feature at the July 2 event, which is set to headline this year’s International Fight Week.

🚨Breaking 🚨



Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain has been added to UFC 276, per source.



Full story on @Cagesidepress. pic.twitter.com/Dlw3xjt8DA — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 20, 2022

Burgos (14-2), who is currently ranked #14 at 145 pounds, is rarely, if ever, in a boring fight. Despite being 1-2 across his last three appearances, “Hurricane” never fails to entertain, even in defeat.

After going 6-1 in his first seven Octagon outings, a run of form that included wins against Cub Swanson and Makwan Amirkhani, and a sole defeat to now-top-five contender Calvin Kattar, Burgos fell to consecutive losses for the first time in his professional career. Following a narrow defeat to Josh Emmett in one of 2020’s Fight of the Year contenders, a knockout loss to Edson Barboza, remembered for the freakish nature of the KO, made it back-to-back setbacks.

In yet another entertaining three-round war, Burgos returned to the win column last time out at UFC 268, outpointing fellow fan favorite Billy Quarantillo. In the 31-year-old’s way of a two-fight win streak will be Jourdain (13-4-1).

After an underwhelming start to his UFC career, which saw him go 2-3-1 in his first six appearances, Jourdain has hit his best form yet, winning two in a row inside the Octagon for the first time. Having rebounded with an emphatic decision victory over Andre Ewell last December, the Canadian opened his 2022 account with an impressive first-round submission triumph against 12-fight UFC vet Lando Vannata at UFC Vegas 52 last month.

While Burgos will be looking to maintain his place on the featherweight ladder come July 2, Jourdain will be hoping to add a number next to his name. Although they may have different goals for UFC 276, both will be targeting another memorable contest, and perhaps one that will be worthy of a $50,000 FOTN bonus.

The fights currently expected to take place on the UFC 276 card are as follows:

Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Jared Cannonier (middleweight championship main event)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway (featherweight championship co-main event)

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy (women’s flyweight)

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira (middleweight)

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 276, Shane Burgos or Charles Jourdain?