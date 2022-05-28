Watch: Shoaib Yousaf Lands Powerful Knee TKO At Cage Warriors 137

Featherweight prospect Shoaib Yousaf earned a first-round finish on short notice at Cage Warriors 137.

Yousaf clinched his opponent, Michal Folc, against the cage midway through the first round. After getting the positional advantage, he landed a high kick followed up by a pair of hard knees to the head and body to finish the fight.

Watch Yousaf get the finish below.

A ferocious combo from Shoaib Yousaf gets him the W in Round 1. Making a statement in his CW debut, on short notice too 👏



Yousaf filled in for Liam Molloy after Molloy withdrew from the fight with Folc. Yousaf stepped up after brief stints in Full Contact Contender and Brave CF and was making his CW debut.

Yousaf had been getting ready for a fight back in March against Luiz Filho at Full Contact Contender 28. After the fight was canceled, he got an opportunity to fight at CW 137 and it paid off in a big way.

CW 137 was headlined by a 177lb catchweight fight between Joel Kouadja and Matthew Bonner.

