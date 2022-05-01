Watch: Shoji Saito Earns Incredible Flying Knee Knockout

Bantamweight MMA prospect Shoji Saito landed a clean flying knee that knocked out Toshiomi Kazama immediately at a recent Pound Storm event.

After a back-and-forth opening round between Saito and Kazama, it didn’t take long for Saito to deal the final blow in Round 2. Six seconds into the second round, he landed a perfectly-timed flying knee that finished the fight.

Check out Saito’s knockout below.

Crazy flying knee KO last night by Shoji Saito over touted prospect Toshiomi Kazama. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/jKgpJRg23O — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 24, 2022

Saito’s knockout was the first of his MMA career and moved him to a professional record of 3-2. After dropping his first two professional fights, he’s now won three in a row during stints in Shooto and Pound Storm.

While Saito was impressive, he wasn’t the most highly-touted prospect in the cage. That honor belonged to the 24-year-old Kazama, who had won nine straight fights since losing his debut in July 2020.

In the main event, Rinya Nakamura earned a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian fighter Aleandro Caetano in a bantamweight bout. However, Saito’s knockout stole the show just a few fights before.

