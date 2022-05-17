Shore & Riddell Feature As Host Of UFC Fights Announced

On Monday, May 16, a host of UFC fights were announced for this summer, and MMA News is here to give you a rundown of all the matchups!

With bouts announced across multiple divisions, including amongst the stacked bantamweight, lightweight, and welterweight rosters, as well as the bookings of a number of fan-favorite fighters, these scraps are bound to deliver some entertaining action.

Check them out below and see which excites you the most.

UFC Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner – July 2

How about this for an intriguing matchup? UFC 276 just got more exciting with the addition of entertaining lightweights Brad Riddell (10-2) and Jalin Turner (12-5). The pair will meet on the July 2 pay-per-view card, which is scheduled for International Fight Week.

Riddell, who is currently ranked #14 at 155 pounds, rose up the ladder with a perfect 4-0 start in the UFC that included decision victories over Magomed Mustafaev and Drew Dober. But in his latest outing, the New Zealander fell to defeat against a man he’d previously trained with at Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai facility, Rafael Fiziev.

Having been the victim of a vicious wheel-kick finish last December, Riddell will look to rebound against the unranked Turner, who is riding a four-fight win streak. After an impressive TKO win against Jamie Mullarkey earlier this year, “The Tarantula” has earned a crack at adding a number next to his name.

This bout was confirmed by Iridium Sports Agency, the team that manages Turner.

🚨 #TeamIridium Fight News 🚨



Our man @JalinTurner goes for his 5th straight @ufc stoppage victory vs. Brad Riddell on July 2 ✍🏾 #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/550mmXXZzn — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) May 16, 2022

UFC Bantamweight: Ricky Simón vs. Jack Shore – July 16

Perhaps the most important matchup put together in terms of divisional rankings sees undefeated bantamweight prospect Jack Shore (16-0) square off against experienced campaigner Ricky Simón (19-3).

Since arriving in the Octagon in 2019, Shore has maintained his perfect professional record with five Octagon triumphs, including submissions of Nohelin Hernandez and Aaron Phillips. Most recently, the Welshman thrilled the UK crowd at UFC London with unanimous decision victory over Timur Valiev, a win that eventually aided his ascent into the rankings, where he currently occupies the #14 slot.

Simón, who sits two places above “Tank” on the bantamweight ladder, is in similarly impressive form. The nine-fight promotional veteran has won four straight, including a December 2021 knockout victory over the ranked Raphael Assunção.

The pair of rising 135lbers will meet at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for July 16, per Cageside Press’ Alex Behunin.

UFC Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Bill Algeo – July 16

In the featherweight division, the always-entertaining Billy Quarantillo (16-4) is set for his first appearance of 2022. At the July 16 UFC Fight Night, he’ll take on former CFFC champion Bill Algeo (15-6).

Since earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Quarantillo has gone 4-2 inside the Octagon. Across his last four outings, “Billy Q” has traded wins and losses, having his hand raised against Kyle Nelson and Gabriel Benitez, while falling to defeats against Gavin Tucker and, in a wild fight at UFC 268 last November, the ranked Shane Burgos.

While Quarantillo will look to rebound on July 16, Algeo will be fighting to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in his UFC career. In his 2-2 promotional slate, “Señor Perfecto” has outpointed Spike Carlyle and Joanderson Brito, but lost on the scorecards to a pair of Ricardos in Lamas and Ramos.

This matchup was first reported by Sherdog’s Tudor Leonte.

🚨Per source, Bill Algeo will face Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight clash that will go down on July 16. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CCJ00mrpEi — Tudor Leonte (@MrTudorLeonte) May 16, 2022

UFC Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov – July 16

If your plate hasn’t been filled with July 16 news, here’s a third bout announced for that particular UFC Fight Night card, this time in the welterweight division.

Per MMA Fight Universe, #13-ranked contender Li Jingliang (18-7) will make his first appearance since being decimated by Khamzat Chimaev this summer. In his way of a successful rebound will be elite striker Muslim Salikhov (18-2).

While “The Leech” will look to maintain his spot in the rankings and return to the kind of form that saw him brutally knock Santiago Ponzinibbio out last January, the “King of Kung Fu” will be targeting a sixth addition to his win streak, which has seen him collect victories over the likes of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Francisco Trinaldo.

Li Jingliang will fight Muslim Salikhov at UFC event on July 16th. (first rep. MMA Fight Universe) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN pic.twitter.com/JF5U5o8KoO — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) May 17, 2022

UFC Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves – July 30

In another potential banger, this time at 155 pounds, lightweight veteran Drew Dober (24-11-1) will throw down with DWCS alum Rafael Alves (20-10) at UFC 277 on July 30, per MMA Fight Universe.

The formerly ranked Dober has been a mainstay in the Octagon since 2013, a period in which he’s faced the likes of Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. Having rebounded from a two-fight losing skid last time out with a memorable come-from-behind TKO of the highly-touted Terrance McKinney, the entertaining Nebraskan will look to edge closer to the rankings against Alves.

The Brazilian has gone 1-1 in the Octagon since earning a contract. Following a decision loss to Damir Ismagulov last May, “The Turn” entered the win column in the UFC for the first time with a first-round submission victory over Marc Diakiese six months later.

UFC Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva – August 13

Finally, in another intriguing scrap, this time in the middleweight division, veteran submission specialist Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) will share the Octagon with Brazilian brawler Bruno Silva (22-7).

After back-to-back losses, including a 17-second KO setback to Khamzat Chimaev, Meerschaert found form with three consecutive wins, all of which came via submission. Having failed to maintain his streak last time out against Krzysztof Jotko, “GM3” will hope to avoid falling to a losing skid when he battles Silva.

“Blindado” will also be targeting a rebound performance having had his lengthy win streak ended. After seven consecutive victories, including three UFC knockouts, Silva fell short in a memorable three-round fight against world-class kickboxer Alex Pereira earlier this year.

Per Brazilian outlet Ag.Fight, the pair will collide at the UFC event slated for August 13, where it’ll be 19 KOs versus 26 submissions.

Which of these UFC fights are you most looking forward to?