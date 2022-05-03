Chael Sonnen Willing To Book Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul At SUG

If the UFC won’t book Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul, then Chael Sonnen will.

Recently, Paul has been ramping up his efforts to try and get a fight in the UFC. He’s stated that he’d like to fight against rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has since responded that he’d be interested in the bout, but all roads go through UFC President Dana White first.

Of course, White has been reluctant to make such crossover fights since booking Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, if the UFC won’t book the bout, Chael Sonnen says he will for Submission Underground.

Sonnen took to his podcast to dive into the subject and said he’s willing to make the fight happen in the grappling world if the pair are serious.

“They can have this little fun with Paddy,” Sonnen said. “See what you guys think. It’s never going to happen. It’s never going to happen within the UFC specifically.

“I’ll make the match right now. I’ll just share with you, I’ll make the match right now. If these guys truly want to do this and they’re truly confident and you truly believe that your guy is going to win — and I’m not suggesting for you that Logan is going to go out there and beat Paddy.

The Sun and Newsweek

“Maybe Paddy does submit him and maybe he does do it quite easily. But maybe not.”

Pimblett is currently undefeated in the UFC at 2-0. Both of his victories have come by way of a first-round finish. Prior to joining the UFC, Pimblett had already established himself as a top-named prospect to keep tabs on and certainly hasn’t disappointed since being called up to the UFC.

As for Paul, he has dabbled in amateur boxing against opponents such as fellow YouTube star KSI and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Paul, who has a wrestling background, has been adamant about trying MMA. It will be interesting to see if the UFC ultimately gives in.

What do you think about a potential grappling match between Paul and Pimblett hosted by Chael Sonnen? Who are you picking? Sound off in the comments!