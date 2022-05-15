Stephen Thompson Accepts Dustin Poirier’s Open Callout For A July 30 Fight

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson is down for a fight with Dustin Poirier later this year.

Poirier has been looking for an opponent for his return at either lightweight or welterweight. He’s teased a move to welterweight following his most recent loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December.

Poirier had initially been linked to a matchup with Nate Diaz before negotiations failed to materialize. Now, Poirier is on the hunt for another potential opponent and has appeared to informally accept a matchup with Colby Covington.

But it’s unclear if the UFC will go forward with the Covington vs. Poirier matchup, and Poirier called out all fighters at lightweight and welterweight for a scrap.

Yall a bunch of 🐈 155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th. International call out. Get a deal done 😤😤😤😤 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

“155 or 170 anyone pull up July 30th,” Poirier recently tweeted. “International call out. Get a deal done.”

After getting word of Poirier’s worldwide callout, Thompson responded and seems on board with the idea of a fight with him.

“Hey [Dustin Poirier] I’m down to scrap!” Thompson replied. “July 30th let’s go!”

Poirier then issued a one-word response to Thompson’s accepted callout.

Respect — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

“Respect,” Poirier tweeted.

Thompson has suffered back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns and is looking to get back in the thick of things at welterweight. His last victory came against Geoff Neal in Dec. 2020.

Before the loss to Oliveira, Poirier earned back-to-back victories over Conor McGregor last year. Despite previously alluding to a move away from lightweight, he seems refocused on another fight with Oliveira for the title.

UFC 277 is slated to take place on July 30th at T-Mobile Arena and is rumored to be headlined by the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

Poirier seems to have a willing opponent in Thompson should he opt to make the move to welterweight. But, it’s unclear if the UFC will go forward with the matchup and give fans a fight between two of the best strikers in the sport.

Would you be interested in a Dustin Poirier vs. Stephen Thompson matchup?