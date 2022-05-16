Sterling Considers Masvidal’s Alleged Attack Of Covington “Weird” & “Low”

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has become the latest to weigh in on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington‘s street altercation.

Earlier this year, just weeks after they shared the Octagon in the UFC 272 main event, former friends Masvidal and Covington came to blows outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami, with “Gamebred” accused of sucker-punching his arch-rival from behind.

After his arrest, Masvidal was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Following his first court appearance late last month, the #8-ranked UFC welterweight was issued a stay-away order, meaning he must remain at least 25 feet away from “Chaos.”

Since the incident, which Masvidal appeared to suggest served as payback for Covington’s personal pre-fight trash talk, a host of notable names in the MMA community have given their thoughts.

While some, including Ben Askren, Neil Magny, and Kamaru Usman, have criticized Masvidal’s attack, others, such as UFC President Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tyron Woodley, appeared to follow the sentiment that the incident was not a surprise given Covington’s remarks about Masvidal’s family.

Now, the UFC bantamweight king has revealed which side of the fence he sits on.

Sterling: Masvidal’s Attack Of Covington Was “Low”

During a recent appearance on The Schmozone podcast, Sterling shared a view that many have in recent times, questioning why Masvidal felt the need to attack the former interim champion despite having had 25 minutes in a cage with him just weeks prior.

“Funk Master” also added that while he understands payback for the trash talk and accepts that a street altercation was always likely, he believes that Masvidal’s decision to attack from behind was “low.”

“It’s just funny to me. And I like Jorge, but it’s like… as a fan, it’s like, you had 25 minutes? … I get it, fight him outside on the streets, okay, but to go sucker-punch somebody after you just lost 25 minutes to them? That’s what makes it weird,” said Sterling.

“I understand the trash talk portion of it, but I think you should still make it known, like, ‘Hey man, we still got a problem. Anytime I see you, it’s on sight.’ Okay, that’s cool. But to run up on somebody, I think that’s a little low. Again, I get the street code, but it’s a little low,” concluded Sterling.

With Masvidal’s next court date set for Thursday, May 12, and given Covington’s claim of suffering brain damage as a result of the ambush, it stands to reason that this story will remain in the headlines for the foreseeable future.

