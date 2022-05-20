Suspect Arrested In Connection To Death Of Brazilian MMA Fighter

A new suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a female MMA fighter last February in Brazil.

The body of Michelle Caroline Chinol was originally found inside the trunk of a car in Curitiba on February 16. The car had been towed on February 15 and sent to the Municipal Department of Transportation after it was found to be parked irregularly by municipal guards.

The body was not discovered until the following day when employees became concerned by a smell coming from the car and contacted the police. Brazilian authorities estimated that Chinol’s body had already been in the trunk for about three days before she was found.

Further investigation revealed that the car Chinol was found in was registered as an application (ride-sharing) vehicle, but not in Chinol’s name. Security footage of the area where the car was first found showed a man getting out of the car and locking the door before abandoning it.

A competitor in jiu-jitsu and capoeira as well as MMA, Chinol spent time training at the world-famous Chute Boxe Academy in Curitiba.

Two suspects in the case were first arrested in late March. One of them was a friend of Chinol, as well as the friend’s husband who “works in a place where a uniform analogous to what the man who abandoned the vehicle with the victim already dead appears in the images is worn,” according to a spokesperson for the case.

Last Friday authorities arrested a new suspect and also found a set of clothes that match those of the suspect in the original security footage. It’s unclear at this time whether or not the couple previously arrested are still suspected of involvement in Chinol’s death.

At the time of her death the 39-year old Chinol “was acting as an app driver and also a promoter of two wrestling academies in Curitiba,” said Victor Menezes, a delegate for the case after Chinol was first found.

What’s your reaction to this news out of Brazil involving the death of an MMA fighter?