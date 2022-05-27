Tai Tuivasa Begrudgingly Names ‘D**khead’ Jon Jones As The MMA GOAT

UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa hates to admit it, but he feels that Jon Jones is the greatest fighter who ever made the walk to the cage.

Tuivasa could earn a heavyweight title shot with a win over Ciryl Gane later this year. He’s been on a tear in the UFC with recent knockouts over Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai.

Tuivasa has become a fan favorite due to his fight performances and post-fight celebrations. He’s also never afraid to speak his mind.

Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut at a later date after more than two years away from the Octagon. He has also resolved his recent legal issues stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in Las Vegas.

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Tuivasa mixed in praises with harsh criticisms of Jones and his standing in the GOAT conversation.

“Jones is probably the best MMA fighter of all time,” Tuivasa said. “(But) he’s still a dickhead, you know what I mean?… In my personal opinion, yeah, he’s the greatest MMA fighter of all time… But If you’re a f*g idiot then you’re an idiot – and that’s it.

“If I ever got the opportunity I’d fight him – just to be a part. I do this to say like ‘f**k, I did that you know what I mean?… maybe I might win, maybe I might lose, but at least I can say I got to have a crack. Whatever happens, happens… I think I’m gonna be around for a little bit, and obviously, he’s got a bit left in him.” (h/t BJ Penn)

Tuivasa recently called for a fight with Stipe Miocic with no luck, but he’ll get the next best thing in Gane. Jones has hinted at a fight with Miocic for his heavyweight debut.

Inside the Octagon, there aren’t many UFC fighters who are comparable to Jones. But outside of it, fighters like Tuivasa feel that Jones’ character is less than desirable.

Do you agree with Tai Tuivasa?