After Weeping Upon Learning It’s Scripted, Tuivasa Open To Pro Wrestling

Tai Tuivasa could someday take his colorful personality and brute strength into the world of professional wrestling.

Any true pro wrestling historian should be all too familiar with the late, great Bam Bam Bigelow: a man known for his tattooed skull, agile movement for a man of his girth, and for his unique wrestling attire, which was arguably hijacked by none other than Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

Answer: Bam Bam Wore It Better

However, there could eventually be another “Bam Bam” etched in the pro wrestling history books: none other than the UFC‘s own, Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa.

In a recent appearance on Fine Dining With Fighters, Tuivasa emphatically answered in the affirmative when asked if he’d ever be a professional wrestler. He even confessed to openly weeping when he learned that it was all scripted (h/t MMA Mania).

“F—k yeah,” Tuivasa said on Fine Dining with Fighters when asked if he’d ever go the pro wrestling route. “I’ll be the new Rikishi, I’ll get my ass out. I love Rikishi, man. I grew up watching wrestling hard. My nana was a wrestling [fan], she still does watch. She’s crazy about it. I remember when my uncle told me it was fake, I cried for ages. I used to think they were the hardest c—ts, you know what I mean? I used to watch and just be like, ‘F—k.’ Then when he told me it was fake I started watching it and being like, ‘It’s not fake (crying).’ Then after that, I couldn’t watch it again for a long time because I was heartbroken.”

Should Tuivasa follow through on this vision and become a professional wrestler, one can only imagine the epic entrance he would own. The toughest part for the Aussie would likely be constraining his awesome taste in music by settling on one entrance song.

Once the bell rings, though, it’s pretty easy to imagine Tuivasa hiking up his tights for a Rikishi-esque stinkface to a poor opponent before putting them to sleep like he’s done many men inside the UFC Octagon.

The celebration? Some things carry over into any genre of entertainment, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Tai Tuivasa’s shoeys would be a fitting passing of the beer-filled torch from Stone Cold Steve Austin to Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa.

Yahoo! Sports

What do you think? Can you imagine Tai Tuivasa being a pro wrestler?