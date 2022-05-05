Terrance McKinney Volunteers To Protect Dave Chappelle After Attack

If comedian Dave Chappelle plans to upgrade his security following a fan’s recent on-stage attack, he has a willing volunteer in Terrance McKinney.

McKinney, one of the most promising lightweight prospects in the UFC, has emerged as a fan favorite following back-to-back wins over Matt Frevola and Fares Ziam to begin his UFC tenure. He recently suffered his first UFC loss against Drew Dober on short notice in March.

Chappelle was the victim of an attack by an audience member who charged the stage on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, CA. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was armed with a “replica handgun” that included a knife blade before Chappelle’s security team intervened.

After getting word of the incident, McKinney offered his MMA expertise to help protect Chappelle at future appearances.

Somebody tell Dave Chapelle to hit me up, I’ll be security for him and I bet nobody will touch him 💪🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 4, 2022

Chappelle has toured with fellow comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan in recent years. He’s also been in attendance at a variety of combat sports events, including the first Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match last year.

Lee faces a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge and is being held on $30,000 bail.

As McKinney works his way back to the Octagon later this year, it appears he’s interested in a possible side gig protecting one of the most popular comedians in the world.

