Terrance McKinney To Return Against Erick Gonzalez On August 6th

UFC lightweight prospects Terrance McKinney and Erick Gonzalez will square off at an August 6th UFC Fight Night as both look to move closer to the rankings.

News of the matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie.

McKinney is coming off of his first UFC loss, albeit on short notice against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50. He filled in on days’ notice for Ricky Glenn but would go on to suffer a first-round TKO defeat.

Before that, McKinney earned back-to-back wins in the UFC over Matt Frevola and Fares Ziam. His seven-second knockout over Frevola at UFC 263 is the fastest in UFC lightweight history.

McKinney earned a shot in the UFC following back-to-back wins over Toninho Gavinho and Michael Irizarry Ortiz in LFA. He’s hinted at a run at the title as soon as next year.

McKinney will face another up-and-coming prospect in Gonzalez, who is still searching for his first UFC win after losing his debut to Jim Miller last October. He was supposed to face Devonte Smith at UFC 272 earlier this year before he pulled out with a foot injury.

The August 6th Fight Night event is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. McKinney/Gonzalez will also be followed up by a welterweight bout between contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as reported on Thursday.

A venue and location for the event have yet to be announced.

