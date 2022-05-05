Thiago Santos Vs. Jamahal Hill Set For August 6 UFC Headliner

A UFC light heavyweight battle between former title challenger Thiago Santos and rising contender Jamahal Hill is set to headline an August 6th Fight Night.

MMA Junkie was among the first to report the news of the Santos vs. Hill booking.

This will be the fourth UFC main event in his last five fights for Santos, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in March. He earned a win over Johnny Walker just a fight before after dropping three-straight against Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, and Aleksandar Rakic.

Santos challenged Jones for the light heavyweight title back at UFC 239, losing a split decision. Despite suffering injuries in both legs during the fight, he was able to battle through five grueling rounds and give Jones some issues.

Santos will face another tough challenge against the rising Hill, who is coming off of back-to-back knockouts over Jimmy Crute and Walker. His lone defeat in the UFC came against Paul Craig at UFC 263, as he suffered an arm injury and was finished with strikes from guard.

Hill earned a shot in the UFC after knocking out Alexander Poppeck on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019. He went on to pick up wins over Darko Stosic and Ovince St. Preux over his next few fights.

Hill and Santos are looking to keep pace in the light heavyweight title race. The champion, Teixeira, will make his first title defense against Jiri Procházka at UFC 275 on June 11.

A location and venue for the Santos vs. Hill fight have yet to be announced.

What is your early prediction for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill?