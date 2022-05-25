Tito Ortiz Promises MMA Return Before End Of 2022

Tito Ortiz promises to return to the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage before the end of 2022.

Ortiz was recently interviewed by The Schmo to talk about his combat sports future, and was asked about himself, amongst others, having success in combat sports well into their 40s.

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” noted that it all comes down to how old you feel you are mentally, before revealing he’s in talks with an undisclosed promotion to return to the cage for a fight before the end of the year.

“I think it’s just mentality of how young you truly think you are,” Ortiz said. “I mean, myself, I’m 47 right now, I won’t be 48 until next year. I feel good, I feel strong, I just started training this week.

“I’ll fight one more time this year, before the year is over. I want not to go out the way I did against Anderson. It’ll be an MMA fight.”

“But like I say, just started preparing this week, I’ll be getting ready here for the next four months. And we’ll see, maybe September or October, another Tito Ortiz in the cage.”

Ortiz is currently on a three-fight win streak in MMA. Those wins came over Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell, and Alberto Del Rio. His last combat sports outing, however, was a boxing match with fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Silva finished Ortiz in devastating fashion with a first-round knockout. Now, Ortiz is looking to bounce back with a win inside the MMA cage, as he seemingly winds down his career.

Who do you want to see Tito Ortiz fight in his return to MMA action? And which promotion do you think he’s in talks with? Sound off in the comments!