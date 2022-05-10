Tony Ferguson Accuses Dustin Poirier Of Hiding

Tony Ferguson has been very active on social media following his UFC 274 loss, and now Dustin Poirier has caught a piece of the action.

Ferguson, who has not been all that active on Twitter, recently has made a complete 180 following this past weekend’s fight. He lost via KO to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, but that hasn’t kept him down. He has been actively calling out and trash-talking with many fighters in his division.

He has been trading barbs with Conor McGregor possibly looking for a bout, but there is also another man who has come under fire from El Cucuy: Dustin Poirier.

You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work. pic.twitter.com/bacMwahFxn — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work,” he wrote on Twitter in response to Poirier writing, “I’m better than these guys.”

Ferguson, who is winless in the last few years is not in title contention at this time. However, laying the groundwork for a potential fight against Poirier would make sense. A win over Poirier, who currently sits at number two right behind Oliveira, would do wonders for his future title hopes.

Although some have been questioning Ferguson’s career at this point, insinuating that he might be close to retirement, Ferguson does not seem to be slowing down. He expresses his happiness to be back in the Octagon following this last fight and is itching for more.

