Tony Ferguson Claims Belal Muhammad ‘Jocked’ His Swag

Tony Ferguson thinks Belal Muhammad has “jocked” his swag.

Ferguson recently spoke to Ariel Helwani of “The MMA Hour” coming off of his knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. During the interview, Ferguson talked about working with young fighters and how much he enjoys it.

Even if they do “jock” his style. “El Cucuy” pointed to top-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad as a prime example. Ferguson detailed an interaction he had with Muhammad recently.

“Like Belal Muhammad,” Ferguson said. “That dude would clown on some of the things I was doing; my sunglasses, my workouts — and now you have this dude jocking the sh*t out of my swag.

“I remember we were over there, I ran into him before we were — he was wearing his sunglasses and they weren’t on yet. They were on his shirt in front of him.

“He’s at 170 and I’m looking at him and I’m thinking ‘Man it would be cool to go back up to 170.’ These guys are slow and dumb. At ’55 they’re a little bit quicker.

“But he had his sunglasses on and I said to him, ‘You took papa’s sunglasses and now you’re wearing them?’

Belal Muhammad

“He’s like ‘I’m the sunglasses guy,’ and I looked at him and said ‘You will never be the sunglasses guy.’ It was the funniest sh*t, bro.”

Perhaps a move up to welterweight would be good for Ferguson. As it stands, he’s currently on a four-fight losing streak, being finished in two of those. His last outing resulted in the first time in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career when he was knocked out unconscious.

Michael Chandler nailed Ferguson with a front kick to the face that put him out cold. Now, Ferguson will have to dust off and regroup upon his next Octagon outing — whenever that may be.

Things are going a lot better for Muhammad, who is on a seven-fight win streak (1 NC) at 170 pounds. He’s currently the No. 5-ranked welterweight in the UFC.

The 33-year-old might just be one big win away from challenging Kamaru Usman for the welterweight throne.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson accusing Belal Muhammad of “jocking” his style? Would you like to see him jump up to welterweight? Sound off in the comments!