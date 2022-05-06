Tony Ferguson: ‘Dustin Poirier Is Full Of S**t’

Tony Ferguson is not believing Dustin Poirier’s claims.

Tony Ferguson is preparing for a very important fight. He will be facing Michael Chandler on the main card of this weekend’s UFC 274 event. The winner of this fight could be getting a big push towards a title shot in the near future. Chandler is sitting in the number five spot in the rankings while Ferguson is occupying number seven.

Both men continue to have title aspirations and being on the same card as the lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Justin Gaethje puts them in a great position.

However, despite the talks of title shots from both camps, there is another man who has expressed interest in fighting the winner of Chandler and Ferguson, that man is Dustin Poirier.

When Tony Ferguson was asked about Poireir’s intentions to face the winner as part of UFC 274 media day, he didn’t hold back.

“He’s full of shit. I’m gonna be real. He said he wanted to fight me many times. And I gave the opportunity to him,” he said at UFC 274 media day. “And then somebody gave him more money to be able to fight. The kid’s full of shit. Nothing against Poirier or any of the other fighters, but I’m worried about Chandler.”

Ferguson and Poirier were once matched together for a brief amount of time. They were rumored to meet at UFC 254, but that meeting never took place.

Ferguson is coming into this bout with Chandler having lost his last three, including to both Oliveira and Gaethje. If he wins a fight with Poirier could be the best option for him. Ferguson is a former interim champion and has proven in the past that he has the skills to beat some of the best out there.

Do you want to see Tony Ferguson face Dustin Poirier next?