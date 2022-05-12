Tony Ferguson Mocks Cormier’s Scale Controversy, Cormier Responds

Tony Ferguson took to social media to mock UFC commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier for his past weight-cutting controversy.

Ferguson lost to Michael Chandler on the UFC 274 main card this past weekend. In the buildup to UFC 274, he had a contentious interview with Cormier on the commentator’s YouTube channel.

Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title after failing to make weight ahead of UFC 274. After the miss, there has been speculation that the official weight scale might’ve been tampered with and led to Oliveira losing his title.

In a recent tweet, Ferguson attacked Cormier for his UFC 210 weigh-in controversy.

How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 – Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/2WxzhYtjOT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 11, 2022

“How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen,” Ferguson tweeted. “Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did [Charles Oliveira] Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean.”

Cormier appeared to grab the UFC’s weigh-in towel and potentially impact the scale ahead of his light heavyweight title rematch against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210. He would go on to submit Johnson in Round 2.

After seeing Ferguson’s unprovoked attack, Cormier pleaded with Ferguson to take a step away from social media.

Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. https://t.co/2qyGp3XmZE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

“Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere,” Cormier replied to Ferguson. “Regroup man, recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad.”

Ferguson’s loss to Chandler was his fourth-straight defeat, but he seems intent on moving forward with his UFC career. Before UFC 274, he suffered losses to Beneil Dariush, Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Cormier is a friend and former teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom Ferguson has had his fair share of heated back-and-forths with over the years. It’s unclear what led to Ferguson’s tweet, but, certainly, he doesn’t consider Cormier to be a close ally.

What are your thoughts on Tony Ferguson’s attack on Daniel Cormier?