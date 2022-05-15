Tony Ferguson Rejects Charles Oliveira’s Offer To Train Together

While former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson appreciates Charles Oliveira’s offer to train together, he feels he has to turn it down.

After suffering a fourth straight defeat to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Ferguson is on the hunt for a new team. He has had his fair share of past issues with his former coaches and wants to find a team that is willing to take in a hungry veteran.

Following his most recent loss, Oliveira was one of a few fighters to reach out to Ferguson on social media with words of encouragement. Oliveira offered Ferguson to come train with him in preparation for his next fight.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson was asked whether or not Oliveira made the pitch for clout.

“No, I don’t think it’s social media clout. I have to really reflect on what he said because Chute Boxe is a very good school. But he is in my weight class. I’m one of the only fighters that he hasn’t finished,” Ferguson said. “I see myself competing against him again… I’m looking for local gyms that I’m not going to compete with.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Oliveira and Ferguson battled at UFC 256, with Oliveira earning a unanimous decision victory. Oliveira has gone on a run ever since, winning the title over Chandler and earning wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Despite Oliveira’s generous invite, Ferguson remains fixated on getting back into the thick of things in the lightweight division. While these two lightweights share a lot of respect for each other, Ferguson feels training together could be a conflict of interest.

What gyms should Tony Ferguson consider joining?